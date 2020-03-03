Aberdeen woman in court accused of pinning another woman to wall and attempting to steal her handbag

A woman has appeared in court accused of attempting to rob a woman on a city street over the weekend.

Kelly McAleer is accused of attempting to rob a woman at College Bounds on Saturday.

The 36-year-old of the Spital, Aberdeen, is further accused of pushing the woman on the body, pinning her against a wall, seizing her by clothing and handbag, dragging her to the ground, uttering threats and attempting to steal a handbag.

McAleer appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled not guilty to the charge.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She was released on bail and will appear in the dock again in May.

Police appealed for information following the incident on Saturday evening.

Detective Constable Tom Cameron thanked residents for their help with the investigation.

He said: “I would like to thank the assistance from the community.”