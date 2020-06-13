Aberdeen woman in court accused of assault

An Aberdeen woman has appeared in court over accusations of assault.

Hadlae Taylor, 22, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation to a police assault around 4pm on Thursday on Bridge Street in Ellon.”

Taylor faced a total of three charges, including two of assault.

She also faced an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

Taylor, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against her was committed for further examination and Taylor was released on bail in the meantime.

No date has yet been fixed for her next appearance over the matter.