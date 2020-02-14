Aberdeen woman handed unpaid work after assault

A woman has been handed unpaid work after admitting a charge of assault.

Ngaio Parsons, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she pled guilty over the incident which took place at Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, on August 28.

Parsons, of Richmond Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a female whose identity is not known.

She shouted at her, struggled with her, placed her arm around her neck and seized her by the hair.

She also repeatedly struck her victim to the head and body and kicked her to the body.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg said Parsons punched the woman “five or six times” on the face.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said there had been “some sort of argument” between two males before the women became involved and there was an “altercation”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed her 55 hours of unpaid work.