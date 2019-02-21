Aberdeen woman glassed passer-by after car vacuum row

An Aberdeen woman glassed a passer-by after she tried to untangle her vacuum cord which was stuck in a bush.

Lorraine Urquhart, 44, had been drinking and cleaning her car with friends when the woman who was walking past spotted the cord stuck in bushes.

The offence took place at 6pm on June 25 at Mugiemoss Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told when the woman tried to untangle it Urquhart shouted at her to stop and a struggle broke out, resulting in Urquhart smashing a glass into the woman’s face.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “As she was untangling the cord the accused shouted at her to stop and in response to this there was an exchange between them and the accused launched herself at her, knocking her to the ground.

“The accused called her a junkie and the woman replied ‘aye I’m a junkie, but you’re an alcoholic so who are you to say anything?’.

“The accused thereafter picked up a pint glass and struck the woman to the left side of her face.

“On impact the glass smashed and broke into pieces on the ground.”

An ambulance was called to take the woman to hospital, where she required around 10 steri-strips applied to lacerations on her face.

Urquhart, of Mugiemoss Court, previously pled guilty to assaulting the woman by striking her on the face with a glass to her injury.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident “because it was clear she’d been involved in some kind of fight”.

He added: “The accused was in a state of shock because her two pals had told her in no uncertain terms what she had done.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said: “What started off as what I would call a silly argument then escalated into a fight which resulted in you striking her to the face with a glass to her injury.

“I suspect it was sheer luck the injury she sustained was not more serious.”

She ordered Urquhart to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.