Aberdeen woman gets unpaid work over drugs

An Aberdeen woman has been handed unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of three different drugs.

Stephanie Marshall, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting four charges.

She pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of diazepam, alprazolam and zoplicone, as well as possession of methadone at her address on Walker Road, Aberdeen, on May 25 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court a drug search warrant was granted and executed by police at Marshall’s address.

He said officers recovered zoplicone worth £140, alprazolam worth £23 and £270 of diazepam. The methadone was valued at £10.

In her police interview Marshall “admitted purchasing controlled drugs from an unknown male via bank transfer” on the understanding someone else was going to give her money for them.

However she said she was then told if she needed money she would have to sell them herself.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had been a drug user and was on a “slippery slope” and was “taken advantage of by persons who knew she had these difficulties”.

He added she was now “making her way back up the slope”.