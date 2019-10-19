Aberdeen woman fined £500 after crash with motorbike

A woman has been fined for careless driving after crashing into a motorcyclist – shattering a bone in his arm and leaving him requiring a skin graft.

Fiona Inkster, 64, turned into the path of the bike on Great Western Road in the city at around 1.20pm on June 7.

And the crash left the biker badly injured and needing surgery.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On approaching the junction of Great Western Road and Morningside Road the accused signalled right and slowed down.

“The motorbike was travelling on the opposite carriageway.

“As the motorbike approached the accused’s car, the accused turned right with the intention of turning into Morningside Road, failing to give way.

“The complainer was unable to brake in time to avoid a collision.”

She said the motorcyclist suffered a “shattered” bone in his right wrist and remained in hospital for four days where he was also given surgery and a skin graft.

The incident was witnessed by pedestrians waiting to cross the road.

Inkster, whose address was given as Hutchison Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving by failing to give way and causing the crash that left the man seriously injured.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett said: “Ms Inkster was on her way home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The motorcyclist was coming and she turns right into the path of the motorcyclist.

“It’s simply a case of her not seeing the motorcyclist, which she attributes to the fact she was probably looking further beyond to see if there was any traffic coming and she just missed the motorcyclist and unfortunately the collision occurred.”

He added: “It’s absolutely clear her main concern through all this has been the welfare of the motorcyclist rather than herself.

“She’s very distressed and concerned about the injuries caused to the motorcyclist.”

Mr Barnett described it as a “momentary lapse in concentration”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan replied: “I suppose it is, but nevertheless it’s quite a serious momentary lapse in concentration.”

Addressing Inkster, he added: “I understand this matter has caused you great distress and you appear before the court without any previous blemishes on your driving record.

“This was obviously a highly unfortunate incident which led to quite serious injuries being sustained by the motorcyclist.

“What the criminal court has to do is to consider the level or extent of the careless driving on the part of the driver.”

He fined Inkster £500 and added five penalty points to her licence.