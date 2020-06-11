Aberdeen woman faces assault charge after man found dead

An Aberdeen woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting a man who was later found dead.

The body of a 31-year-old man was found by police officers in Kerr Street in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on Sunday.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but a 23-year-old woman from Aberdeen was arrested and charged with assaulting the man on Saturday.

Molly Down has now appeared in private at Paisley Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged assault.

She faced a charge of assault to injury.

It is understood the alleged assault is not directly linked to the man’s death.

Down, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea in the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Down was committed for further examination.

She was released on bail in the meantime while no date has yet been set for her next appearance in connection with the matter.

The body of the man was found after police were called to Kerr Street around 5.30am on Sunday.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place the day before.

In the wake of the man’s death tributes have poured in on social media, and a fundraising page has also been set up to help cover the cost of his funeral and support his family.

So far almost 300 people have donated and raised nearly £6,000.

The JustGiving page states: “He was the life and soul and will be missed so much by everyone that knew him.”