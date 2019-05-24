Aberdeen woman denies claiming £30,000 in pension credit she wasn’t entitled to

An Aberdeen woman has denied claiming more than £30,000 in pension credit to which she was not entitled.

Ann Sim, 68, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but was represented by solicitor James Walker.

She is charged with making a false statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions on an application that she was living alone while her husband lived with her and was in employment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is alleged she received £32,124.29 in Pension Credit between May 12 2011 and August 9 2017 to which she was not entitled.

Mr Walker entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordained Sim, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, to appear at the next hearing in July.