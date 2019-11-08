Aberdeen woman defrauded man out of £500

A woman defrauded a man out of £500 after getting him to sign a lease agreement she had no authority to enter into.

Sophie Davis, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to a charge of fraud.

She admitted, between January 15 and 24 last year, pretending to the man that she was the “heritable proprietrix” of an address in Cloverhill Gardens, Bridge of Don, and that the property was available to lease.

She also pretended a deposit and one month’s rent would be payable in advance on signing the lease, the truth being that she had no authority to enter into any lease agreement.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said his client had no previous convictions and the offence was “out of character”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added she had been in an abusive relationship at the time and that the offence had been “influenced by her partner at the time”.

Sheriff Ian Duguid told David, of Swindon: “I accept all that has been said on your behalf. I think it’s appropriate a compensation order be made. There will be no further penalty.”

He ordered her to pay back the £500 to the man.