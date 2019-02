An Aberdeen woman has been ordered to pay a fine after being caught with heroin.

Deborah Sutherland, 47, pled guilty by letter yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to possession of the Class A drug on April 15 on Girdleness Road in the city.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said the drugs weighed 1.1g.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Sutherland, of Portland Street, Aberdeen, £200.

