Aberdeen woman caught stealing hair extensions told by sheriff they’re ‘overrated’

A sheriff told a pair of an Aberdeen shoplifters to “just pay for it” if they want hair gel.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill also warned Michelle Bruce, 38, and Victoria Dow, 43, that “hair extensions are overrated”.

The duo appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to stealing hair accessories from Sally Salon on Union Street on January 28.

Hair gel and extensions worth £267.90 were stolen during the incident, but were fully recovered.

Defence agent Shane Campbell, representing Bruce, said his client had been “battling against one addiction or another” for some time.

Sheriff Gill deferred sentence on Bruce, of Lossie Place, Aberdeen, and Dow, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, for three months for them to be of good behaviour.

She said: “If you want to buy a tub of hair gel, just pay for it and hair extensions are overrated. Apparently they’re not good for you anyway.”