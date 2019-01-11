Aberdeen woman caught drink driving

A woman has been ordered to carry out 67 hours of unpaid work after admitting drink-driving.

Donna Gillies, 36, was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra on Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, at 8.30am on December 11 last year when police stopped her as they were concerned about the manner of driving, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

The court heard Gillies had 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Gillies had been drinking with a pal the night before – not realising she might be over the limit the following morning.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey banned Gillies, whose address was given as Salisbury Court, Aberdeen, from driving for 16 months.