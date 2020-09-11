Aberdeen woman caught drink-driving twice in a month gets four-year road ban

An Aberdeen woman caught drink-driving twice in a matter of weeks has avoided jail.

Paulina Narwojsz drove while more than seven times the booze limit on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don on July 13.

The 35-year-old again got behind the wheel on August 7 and drove while six times the limit on the A92 at Parkway, Bridge of Don.

Narwojsz, whose address was given in court papers as Lee Crescent North, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, returned to dock for sentencing yesterday.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan disqualified Narwojsz from driving for four years, ordered her to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and forfeited her Volkswagen motor vehicle.

Narwojsz previously appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody flanked by two security guards and pled guilty to two charges of drink-driving.

In the first incident, she drove with 162 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22mcg. In the second incident, Narwojsz drove with 132mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.