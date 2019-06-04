Aberdeen woman breached curfew to take sick dad to hospital

An Aberdeen woman has appeared in court after breaching a curfew to take her sick dad to hospital.

Victoria Smith, 37, had previously been given a restriction of liberty order at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, so had to remain at home in the evenings.

However, the court heard yesterday she breached the order by leaving the house on May 17, 18 and 25.

Sheriff Graeme Napier was told the reason for the May 25 breach was so she could attend hospital with her poorly father.

“The fact is, she didn’t need to go – she chose to go,” said Sheriff Napier. who was also told Smith had breached the order twice in February.

He added: “I can make arrangements so that she can’t see her father at all for a while – she obviously doesn’t think I can.”

Smith, whose address was given in court as Newton Road, Aberdeen, was given a further three-month order meaning she must stay home from 7pm to midnight daily.