Aberdeen woman banned from road after refusing to give breath sample

An Aberdeen woman has been banned from the road after refusing to provide a breath sample to police.

Lydia Matini or Cutler, 48, had been spotted by witnesses who formed the opinion she may be drunk after she bumped into another car in the car park at The Ploughman Inn, Peterculter, on Tuesday at around 4.50pm.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were contacted and Cutler was required to provide breath samples for analysis but “failed to do so”.

Cutler, of St Ronans Drive, Peterculter, pled guilty to failing to provide specimens of breath.

Sheriff Ian Wallace pointed out Cutler had also pled guilty to another similar offence recently and said: “There appears to be some underlying issues.”

He deferred sentence until later this month for reports and disqualified Cutler from driving in the interim.