Aberdeen woman banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample

A woman has been fined and banned from the road after failing to provide a blood sample to police who suspected her of driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers smelled cannabis when they pulled over Teresa Bisset, or Chinnock, on June 18 on West North Street in Aberdeen.

But when officers took the 46-year-old back to the station and tried to get a blood sample she refused “without any apparent good reason”.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At about 7.15pm police officers had cause to stop the accused’s vehicle on West North Street.

“As officers spoke to the accused they could smell cannabis emanating from within the vehicle.

“The accused appeared pale with clammy skin.

“She was taken to the police office at Kittybrewster and there she refused to provide a sample without any apparent good reason.”

Chinnock, of Windford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “She was driving her own vehicle on the evening in question. She accepts that she consumed some cannabis at an earlier stage in the day.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banner her from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine totalling £420.