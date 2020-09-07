Aberdeen woman banned after being caught driving while more than three times alcohol limit

An Aberdeen woman has been banned from the road after being caught driving while more than three times the alcohol limit.

Lynne Barron’s manner of driving came to the attention of police when her vehicle was seen stationary with its engine running on a roundabout on the B979 near to Cowie Park, Stonehaven.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court this was seen by various witnesses “just after they heard a loud bang coming from the direction of the vehicle”.

The court heard Barron, 48, was seen to be “stumbling and unsteady on her feet”.

Barron pled guilty to driving with 152 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

The offence happened on January 26 at around 10.20pm.

Barron, who appeared at court without a solicitor, said she had “no excuse” for her actions and had planned to take a bus home after having a few drinks.

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned Barron, of Earns Heugh Circle, Cove, from driving for 14 months and handed her 60 hours of unpaid work.