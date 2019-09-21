Aberdeen woman attacked best friend’s partner in row over TV

A woman attacked her best friend’s partner after a row about a television.

Elinga Fadejeva, 36, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident at Smithfield Gardens on February 2.

Fadejeva had lived with her friend but was forced to move out when her pal’s partner moved in.

Fiscal depute John Richardson said Fadejeva attended to pick up belongings “under the influence of alcohol” and an argument began “over ownership of the television”.

The friend’s partner was punched in the jaw by Fadejeva. Mr Richardson said she also broke his glasses and ripped his top.

Fadejeva threw a stone at the man’s car, causing £85 worth of damage.

She pled guilty to assault to injury, damaging the car, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and breaching undertaking conditions.

Solicitor John Hardie said she was apologetic.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Fadejeva, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, until December 19 and ordered her to pay £85 in compensation.