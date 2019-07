A woman has admitted stealing fragrances and toiletries.

Amanda Duncan, 26, was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty through her solicitor John Hardie.

She admitted two charges of shoplifting, stealing toiletries and fragrances from Boots in the Bon Accord Centre on March 13 and fragrances from Boots on Garthdee Road a week later.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Duncan, Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, until later this month.

