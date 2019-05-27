Aberdeen woman admits stealing designer clothes from John Lewis

An Aberdeen woman has admitted stealing more than £300 of designer clothes from a city centre department store.

Carol Hipson, 35, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident which happened at John Lewis on April 2 this year.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court the value of the goods stolen was £308 and that there was full recovery.

He added: “It was designer clothing.”

Hipson, whose address was given in court papers as Moir Drive in Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of shoplifting.

Defence agent Alex Burn asked for sentence to be deferred for reports, adding: “She has had significant alcohol difficulties in the past.

“There appears to have been a relapse. She’s still, unfortunately, struggling with her demons.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.