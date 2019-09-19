Aberdeen woman admits stealing booze from two shops

A woman has admitted stealing alcohol from two Aberdeen shops.

Louise Phillips, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to two charges of shoplifting.

She admitted stealing £8.25 of alcohol from Martin McColl Limited on Back Hilton Road on May 14, and £16.94 worth from Spar on Rosemount Viaduct on June 19.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said the bottles were not recovered.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said there was an alcohol “background”.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Phillips, of Cadenhead Road, Aberdeen, to call alongside other matters in February.