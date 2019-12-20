Aberdeen woman admits stamping on police officer’s foot

An Aberdeen woman has admitted stamping on a police officer’s foot.

Fiona Kennedy or Thompson, 44, admitted a string of charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

She admitted assaulting a female constable at Kittybrewster Police Station on Wednesday by stamping on her foot, biting her and attempting to scratch her.

Thompson also admitted a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making threats and racial remarks and adopting an aggressive stance.

She also admitted assaulting two other officers attempting to kick one of them on the body and attempting to punch the other on the head.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client suffered from “unexplained lapses in memory”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Thompson, of Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen, for reports.