Aberdeen woman admits spitting on police officer

An Aberdeen woman has admitted throwing herself around in a police vehicle and assaulting two officers.

Sharlene Wright appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to three charges.

The 42-year-old admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Market Street, Aberdeen, on Thursday by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, throwing herself around the rear of a police vehicle and threatening violence.

She further admitted kicking one officer and, yesterday at Kittybrewster Custody Centre, assaulting the same officer again by spitting on him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court his client had a “difficult background” and “struggled for many years with drug misuse”.

Mr Barnett said Wright had been drinking at the time of the offence and was in a car stopped by police.

Sentence was deferred on Wright, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.