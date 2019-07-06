Aberdeen woman admits driving while disqualified

A woman has admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Jade Duncan or Gibson, 37, appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter.

The offences were committed on Thursday on Market Street, Victoria Road and Walker Road in Aberdeen.

Gibson, who was represented in court by defence solicitor Dylan Middleton, confirmed she wished to plead guilty to the two charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mr Middleton asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for reports to be prepared and made a motion for bail.

He added Gibson, whose address was given in court papers as Balnagask Avenue in Aberdeen, took medication for epilepsy and also suffered from depression.

Sheriff Paul Reid deferred sentence for two weeks for reports and remanded her in custody.