Aberdeen woman accused of smashing up vehicle with baton

A woman is set to stand trial accused of using a baton to smash up a vehicle.

Linda McConnachie or Duncan, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing four charges alleged to have happened on April 22.

She is charged with possession of a baton on Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly striking a vehicle with the baton.

She is further alleged to have wilfully or recklessly damaged the vehicle by striking it with the baton.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

And Duncan is also charged with careless driving “at excessive speed” and “in close proximity” to the same vehicle.

Duncan, of Birkhall Parade, Aberdeen, pled not guilty to all charges.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a trial date for July.