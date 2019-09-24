Aberdeen woman, 92, forgives neighbour who took bank card and stole £300

A pensioner says she has forgiven her neighbour who took her bank card and then stole cash.

The 92-year-old victim, who has asked not to be named, told the Evening Express she does not hold any ill will towards thief Sarah Bigland – and still counts her as a friend.

She welcomed a sentence handed down by a sheriff at a court case last Friday and believes it should all now be left in the past.

“Sarah isn’t a bad woman. She still cuts my grass and puts my bins out for collection every week,” said the pensioner.

She added: “I do believe she is truly sorry for what she did.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Friday that Bigland, 34, swiped the card from the pensioner’s home in July before withdrawing £300 and going shopping.

Bigland, who has known her victim for a decade, had been “desperate” for cash and had planned to pay the money back, the court heard.

The pensioner said: “I have known Sarah for a very long time. I still count her as a friend.

“It is a terrible thing she did and I do not trust her now as much as I once did – I don’t have as much confidence in her – but I do not wish her any ill will. It should all be left in the past.

“Since this happened, Sarah has written two letters to me in which she has apologised. I do believe that apology is genuine and I have accepted it.

“At the time all this happened she was very desperate for money.

“I know she is very disappointed in herself and wants to make up for it. I am glad there has been a court sentence.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Underneath it all, Sarah is a good person. When it comes to cutting the grass or putting out my bin, you don’t even have to ask her to do something nice for you.”

Prior to Friday’s hearing, Bigland pled guilty to stealing the bank card from the address on Valley Crescent, Aberdeen, on July 12 and then using it to withdraw £150 each time from ATMs at Spar and RS McColl on Provost Watt Drive on July 12 and July 19.

The court heard how Bigland wrote the apology letter offering to pay back the cash before police became involved and that she admitted to her actions during a police interview.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said: “It goes without saying this is a gross breach of trust.”

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin handed Bigland, of Valley Crescent, Aberdeen a 12-month supervision order as an alternative to a fine.