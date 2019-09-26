Aberdeen woman, 58, admits supplying drugs after police find £58,000 of amphetamine under sink

A woman has admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs after police found amphetamine worth £58,000 at her home.

Lorraine Mitchell, known as Ironside, 58, was snared after police officers received intelligence that drug dealing was going on at a property on Seaton Drive, Aberdeen, in February this year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Depute fiscal Colin Nielson said police executed a search warrant at 10.50pm on February 21 and found the drugs hidden in a laptop bag under the sink.

Mitchell, whose address was given as Seaton Drive, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and is to be sentenced on October 30.