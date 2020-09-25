Aberdeen van driver fined after mounting pavement and hitting pedestrian

A van driver has been fined after mounting the pavement and hitting a pedestrian in Aberdeen city centre.

Neil McGillivray was pulling on to Union Street from Belmont Street on November 29 when the incident happened.

The 61-year-old told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman, who was left with a fractured pubic bone and needed a walking aid for a number of weeks, “appeared out of nowhere”.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said: “The lady referred to in the charge had been walking in the pavement on Belmont Street near to the junction with Union Street at approximately 3.30pm.

“She was unaware of the Ford Transit van which was stationary awaiting to progress onto Union Street.

“The vehicle couldn’t get on to Union Street due to traffic.

“A passing bus then signalled to the van to move out of the junction however there was not much room for the van to manoeuvre.

“The vehicle began moving forward travelling at around 5mph, mounted the pavement and struck the woman to the knee, causing her to fall to the ground.

“Members of the public assisted the lady and an ambulance was called.

“The accused was the driver of the vehicle and he approached this lady in order to assist.

“The woman suffered a fracture to her pubic bone as a result of the collision.

“Due to the fracture she required to use a walking aid for a number of weeks.”

McGillivray, of Bannerman Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving, causing the van to mount the pavement and strike the woman to her injury.

McGillivray, who appeared representing himself, said: “I looked right and left to make sure there were no pedestrians. She just appeared out of nowhere.

“I’ve never been involved in a traffic accident before.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined McGillivray £320 and gave him four penalty points.