Aberdeen thug threatened to hit man ‘so hard his freckles would fall off’

An Aberdeen thug threatened to hit a man “so hard his freckles would fall off”.

Gareth Sands, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to a string of charges.

Fiscal depute John Richardson said Sands was being escorted out of Union Square by security when he threatened one of the guards.

He also said: “Put your hands on me again and I will break your nose.”

The incident happened on November 23.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sands, of West North Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and also two charges of assault.

He also admitted stealing sunglasses from WH Smith at Aberdeen Railway Station on September 12 and failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had an alcohol problem.

Sheriff Janys Scott QC deferred sentence until next year for reports.