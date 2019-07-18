Aberdeen thug smeared blood on policeman’s face and told him to ‘enjoy HIV’

A sick thug smeared blood on a police officer’s face and told him to “enjoy HIV”.

Andrew Wallace, 44, committed the vile act at Kittybrewster Police Office on Tuesday, having earlier frightened two females at Haigs on Schoolhill by making threats and offensive remarks.

He pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a police officer by attempting to bite him and then spitting on him, and assaulting a second by smearing blood on his face and body.

When Sheriff Ian Wallace asked the accused to confirm his guilty plea to the attempted bite charge, he exclaimed: “I’ve got no teeth. I came out of it second best as well but I’ll plead guilty.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Wallace’s solicitor said his client’s life had been “blighted” by drugs and that he had little recollection of the incident.

He added he “very much regrets his actions”.

Sheriff Wallace jailed Wallace of Gairsay Road, Aberdeen, for six months.