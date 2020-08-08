Aberdeen thug pretended to have taser and threatened to ‘zap’ cops

An Aberdeen thug has been jailed after pretending he had a taser and threatening to “zap” police officers.

Mathew Maltman, known as Whyte, was found by police responding to a call regarding a man “acting in a suspicious manner” at Stevenson Court in Aberdeen.

When challenged by officers Whyte took an item from his pocket and, concealing it in his hand, told police it was a taser and said he was “zap” them if the came any closer.

After a standoff Whyte tripped and fell, dropping the item, and constables discovered is was just a mobile phone.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 6.20am police received a call regarding a male, the accused, acting in a suspicious manner and appearing to be under the influence within a communal area in Stevenson Court.

“As a result police attended and the accused was traced by police near a wheelie bin.

“The accused was asked to provide identification at which time he reached for something in his trouser pocket.

“However he then seemed to conceal an unknown item within his right hand and put this item behind his back.

“The accused stated the item was a taser and police should back off.

“Police engaged with the accused from roughly three metres.”

Ms Love said officers took out their police batons and told Whyte to drop the item.

She added: “The accused repeatedly state he would zap the police constables if they came any closer.

“He further stated ‘you don’t want to know what I’ll do with this’.

“As a result additional police units were requested to attend to assist.

“The accused took a step backwards and lost his footing and fell to the ground and dropped the item.

“Police immediately took the opportunity to approach the accused and handcuffs were used.

“While they were doing this the accused spat two times towards an officer, narrowly missing him both times.

“The item which was dropped by the accused was found to be a small, black mobile phone.

“It did not appear to be modified in any way to be a weapon.”

Whyte pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assaulting a police officer over the incident, which happened on April 1 2018.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had been “very drunk” when he was confronted by police and resorted to “challenging” them in response.

He added: “He’s thankful his spit missed.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Whyte, of Northsea Court, Aberdeen, to be jailed for six months.