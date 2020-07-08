Aberdeen thug kicked and bit victim on the head and body

A thug has admitted repeatedly kicking and biting a man on the head and body in an assault at an Aberdeen property.

Bruce Ross, 38, did not appear in person at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, but defence solicitor Paul Barnett entered a plea of guilty on his client’s behalf.

He admitted assaulting a man at an address on School Drive in Aberdeen by seizing him by the throat, repeatedly punching, kicking and biting him on the head and body to his injury.

The incident happened on March 25.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report as well as a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He deferred sentence on Ross, whose address was given in court documents as Regent Court, Aberdeen, until next month for the reports to be prepared and for him to be personally present at court.