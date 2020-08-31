Aberdeen man jailed for dragging partner by hair in row over TV

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after dragging his partner along by her hair over an argument about whether or not they should buy a television.

Conor Bardrick, 31, lost his temper during the argument and also pushed a door into her face and choked her.

And when a neighbour called police officers arrived to find the woman “hysterical” and Bardrick “sitting calmly on the sofa”.

Bardrick previously pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened on May 11, and has now appeared via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “This accused is not a stupid man. He behaves stupidly and unacceptably when is under the influence of either or both alcohol and drugs.

“There are two Conor Bardricks. There’s the one who commits these crimes and there’s the one who is sitting there today.

“This situation arose out of something quite pathetic, namely ownership of a television and what should be done with it.

“The accused simply lost the plot.

“Obviously he is very apologetic. It has ended the relationship. There has been no contact since May.”

Sheriff William Summers ordered Bardrick, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for 18 months and also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Bardrick and the woman had been friends for two years before a brief intimate relationship prior to the offence on the evening of May 11.

He said: “An argument began in the living room over whether they should buy a television.

“The accused seized the complainer by the hair and dragged her along the floor.”

When he released his grip the woman “attempted to crawl out of the room”.

Mr Neilson said: “The accused pushed the door, causing it to strike the complainer in the face.

“The accused then sat on top of the complainer squeezed her neck with his hands preventing her from being able to speak.”

A concerned neighbour heard noises from the flat, in Thistle Court, Aberdeen, and contacted police.

Mr Neilson said: “Police were let in by the complainer. She was hysterical and requested to be removed from the property.

“She had swelling under her eye.

“The accused was found in the living room sitting calmly on the sofa. He was arrested.”