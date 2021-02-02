Aberdeen thug jailed after threatening to ‘infect’ cops with coronavirus

An Aberdeen thug who threatened to spit on police officers and “infect them with coronavirus” as they tried to apprehend him has been jailed for three years.

Richard Tomkins challenged officers to a fight while brandishing a piece of wood and a broken bottle on Marquis Road, Aberdeen, in March 2020.

The 28-year old, who was on bail at the time, also assaulted a shopkeeper while attempting to steal alcohol from a Tesco express.