Aberdeen thug hit man on head with hammer in row over stolen car

A thug has been sentenced for hitting a man on the head with a hammer in a dispute over a stolen car.

Robert Duncan, 35, chased and then struck the man with the hammer on Danestone Circle, Aberdeen, on October 22 2017 after the man had smashed a window in the car Duncan was driving.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “After being chased the complainer was struck on the head with a hammer.

“The complainer then took possession of the hammer from the accused and the accused returned to the vehicle and drove off.”

Duncan appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to injury as well as possession of the hammer in a public place.

Defence agent John Ferrie said it was actually the complainer who first had the hammer.

He said: “He smashed the window of the car with the hammer and that’s what Mr Duncan reacted to.

“He chased him and threw the hammer and it hit him. There was a discussion about Mr Duncan being sold a stolen car by the complainer. I think that’s what the catalyst to all this was.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Duncan, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within six months and gave him a one-year supervision order.

He was given a restriction of liberty order to remain within his home address between 7pm and 7am for six months.