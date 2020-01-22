Aberdeen thug given unpaid work after threatening to hit man ‘so hard his freckles would fall off’

A thug has been handed unpaid work after threatening to hit a man “so hard his freckles would fall off”.

Gareth Sands, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he previously pled guilty to a string of charges.

Fiscal Depute John Richardson said Sands was being escorted out of Union Square by security when he threatened one of the guards on November 23.

Sands, of West North Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to two charges of assault.

He also admitted stealing sunglasses from WH Smith at Aberdeen Railway Station on September 12 and failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had an alcohol problem.

Sheriff William Summers handed Sands 18 months supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work.