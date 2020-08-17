Aberdeen thug dragged partner by hair in row over TV

An Aberdeen thug dragged his partner along by her hair over an argument about whether or not they should buy a television.

Conor Bardrick, 31, lost his temper during the argument and also pushed a door into her face and choked her.

And when a neighbour called police officers arrive to find the woman “hysterical” and Bardrick “sitting calmly on the sofa”.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Bardrick and the woman had been friends for two years before a brief intimate relationship prior to the offence in the evening of May 11.

He said: “An argument began in the living room over whether they should buy a television.

“The accused seized the complainer by the hair and dragged her along the floor.”

When he released his grip the woman “attempted to crawl out of the room”.

Mr Neilson said: “The accused pushed the door, causing it to strike the complainer in the face.

“The accused then sat on top of the complainer squeezed her neck with his hands preventing her being able to speak.”

A concerned neighbour heard noises from the flat, in Thistle Court, Aberdeen, and contacted police.

Mr Neilson said: “Police were let in by the complainer. She was hysterical and requested to be removed from the property.

“She had swelling under her eye.

“The accused was found in the living room sitting calmly on the sofa. He was arrested.”

Bardrick, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Mike Monro asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and indicated his client had issues with his mental health.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence until later this month and remanded Bardrick in custody.