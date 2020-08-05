Aberdeen thug bit pal who wouldn’t let him live in his house anymore

An Aberdeen thug has been handed a supervision order after kicking and biting a pal who wouldn’t let him stay at his house anymore.

Bruce Ross had been staying at a friend’s address on School Drive in Aberdeen, but when the friend asked Ross for the keys back an argument broke out.

The pair tumbled down a set of stairs together before Ross punched, kicked and even bit his victim.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer are associates and the complainer has allowed the accused to live with him since being released from custody.

“Around 2pm on March 25 the accused had left the locus, which is the complainer’s address, and while the accused was away the complainer decided he did not want the accused to live with him any longer, so the complainer contacted the accused by phone and asked him to return the set of house keys.

“The accused thereafter attended at the locus at approximately 5.30pm, let himself in using a spare set of keys and the complainer refused the accused entry so an argument ensued between them.

“The complainer indicated he was going to call the police and the accused then grabbed the complainer by the throat for a few seconds.

“The accused and the complainer continued to fight and tumbled down the communal stairs.

“On hearing a disturbance a neighbour looked out the window and saw the accused and the complainer in the street.

“The accused bit the complainer to his left thumb causing slight injury.

“The accused thereafter was hitting the complainer in the head and police duly attended.

“The complainer had teeth marks to his left thumb.”

Ms MacVicar added Ross had also kicked the man during the incident.

Ross, whose address was given in court papers as Regent Court, Aberdeen, previous pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent John McLeod said the incident had been “more of a fight” and that “It was not all one-way traffic”.

The solicitor added: “He is genuinely remorseful for the offence.

“He took the opportunity to accept responsibility at the first time of asking.”

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Ross a supervision order for two years and seven months, and also imposed a mental health treatment condition.