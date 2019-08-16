Aberdeen thug admits assaulting man

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after assaulting another man and leaving him injured.

Martin Hill or Dorrans, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in relation to the incident on Kepplehills Drive, Bucksburn, on October 23 last year.

He previously admitted assaulting the man to his injury by repeatedly punching him on the head.

Defence solicitor John Ferrie said there had been “bad blood” between the men and that his client had “changed his attitude” since the offence.

Mr Ferrie added: “It’s quite clear from the report he needs help with victim empathy, help with family life, help with a number of matters.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace imposed a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

He ordered Dorrans, whose address was given as Pennan Road, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 12 months and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.