Aberdeen thief stole TV after birthday booze and drug bender

A thief stole a television on his birthday after going on a booze and drug bender.

Daniel Murray, who is now 41, swiped the TV set from student accommodation near the city centre on the day of his 40th birthday.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court he admitted a charge of theft over the incident at Homes For Students on Powis Place on June 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court the value of the TV stolen was £500.

She added: “I should clarify, a TV has been recovered, however, it hasn’t yet been confirmed by the owners that it is that television.”

And another man, Murray’s co-accused Scott Beattie, 41, also appeared in the dock alongside him.

He pled guilty to stealing a PlayStation from the same student halls but on a different occasion on the same date.

Ms Ward told the court the £245 games console had not been recovered.

Defence solictior Kevin Longino said his client, Beattie, had a long-standing drug addiction.

He had been drug-free for some time but following a bereavement he was “unable to cope” and “fell back into drug use”.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said: “As far as Daniel Murray is concerned it’s a very similar situation.

“The date of the offence was Mr Murray’s birthday. At that time Mr Murray was heavily invoved in drugs and had also been drinking.”

The solicitor added his client had very little recollection of the incident but had pled guilty after being caught on CCTV.

He added: “He can’t remember doing it.”

Sheriff David Clapham handed Murray, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, and Beattie, of Grampian Road, Aberdeen, a fine of £200 each.