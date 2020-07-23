Aberdeen thief sentenced after stealing laptops, speaker and boots from car

An Aberdeen thief who stole laptops, a speaker and a pair of boots from a car has been handed a supervision order.

Ian Gray appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

The 39-year-old admitted entering the insecure vehicle on Chapel Street in Aberdeen and stealing laptops, a speaker and a pair of boots from within.

The incident happened on February 1 this year.

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge, who appeared representing Gray, said his client suffered from mental health problems as well as from the misuse of drugs.

He added: “It’s accepted he was responsible for his actions.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Gray, whose address was given in court papers as King’s Crescent, Aberdeen: “In respect of the theft from the motor vehicle I’m going to impose a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence with a supervision requirement for a period of 18 months.

“You understand that if you breach that order the most likely outcome is that you’ll be sent to prison.”