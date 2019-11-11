Aberdeen thief jailed for stealing sunglasses worth almost £1,400​

A shady thief has been jailed after stealing more than £1,000 worth of sunglasses from an Aberdeen opticians.

Terence Middleton swiped nine pairs of shades from Gibson Opticians on Rosemount Viaduct worth £1,394 on June 21.

And the 42-year-old was also caught using his elbow to try to smash his way into a car on a separate occasion.

Middleton appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said: “The incident concerned the theft of nine pairs of sunglasses.

“At 3.15pm the accused distracted staff and concealed the items in his jacket pocket.”

She added: “The following day the accused was stopped and searched by police regarding an unrelated matter. It was at this time that he was found in possession of two pairs of sunglasses with price tags still attached.”

Mrs Merson said the total value of the nine pairs taken was £1,394, and the two recovered were worth £340.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Middleton also stole scissors and cosmetics from Sally Salon Services on Union Street on June 22, and three watches from Fossil in Union Square on June 28.

Middleton, of Claremont Place, Aberdeen, previously admitted two charges of shoplifting, and one of theft.

He also admitted theft from a vehicle and two charges of attempting to open a locked vehicle with intent.

A community payback order previously imposed in respect of admitted charges of theft by housebreaking and theft by opening a locked vehicle was also revoked and jail time imposed instead.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had been “struggling fairly badly with drug dependency” at the time.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Middleton for 58 weeks.