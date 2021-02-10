Aberdeen teenager who hid from cops in stream shouts ‘yaaas!’ in court after avoiding fine

A lout who tried to hide from police in a stream, and then gave them two fake names, exclaimed “yaaas!” in court after learning he would not be fined.

Ellis Leisk appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via a video link to be sentenced over the matter having previously pled guilty.

He admitted breaching a bail order curfew and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard the 19-year-old had tried to conceal himself in the shallow water near Woodburn Gardens in the early hours of December 27, in what his own solicitor described as “utter insanity”.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “Utter stupidity that goes hand-in-hand with someone of his reasonably young age.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin fined Leisk a total of £420, but added: “No time to pay having been requested, you will serve the alternative.”

Instead of the fine Leisk was handed a 14-day custodial sentence.

On learning the news the teen asked: “So I won’t need to pay a penny?”

Mr Hingston said: “No, you won’t.”

Leisk, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, jubilantly responded by loudly exclaiming: “Yaaas!”

He then proceeded to give a thumbs up when the clerk confirmed the sentence.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court police were called on the city’s Woodburn Gardens in the early hours of the morning of December 27 last year.

She said: “At 4.45 am on Sunday, December 27 multiple police units attended at the locus. At around 5.05 am officers found the accused lying down in a shallow stream.

“He was cautioned and detained but it was suspected details he had given were false. Again it emerged the details were false and was taken to the police station.”

Speaking at that earlier hearing, Mr Hingston said: “He is not a master criminal. It was lunacy and it was never going to work. He had attended a post-Christmas party.

“He jumped in the river when the police came. He is not a lost cause and is actually studying sports and leisure HND at the moment.

“This is horrendous and he is an idiot.”