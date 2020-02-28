Aberdeen teenager sentenced after supplying heroin and cocaine

A man has been sentenced after being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Kyle Ironside, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drugs on Market Street, South College Street or elsewhere on June 28.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client “appreciates the seriousness” of the matter.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge gave Ironside, of Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, six months supervision and 75 hours of unpaid work.