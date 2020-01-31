Aberdeen teenager says sorry for threatening to kill police officers

A man who threatened to kill police officers has apologised in court.

Dylan Mundie, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where fiscal depute Christy Ward said witnesses had alerted police after seeing him “shouting and screaming” on Lerwick Road, Aberdeen.

She added: “Police attended the locus and the accused headbutted an officer. He was behaving in a volatile and aggressive way.

“He was lashing out wildly and police had to call for back-up from colleagues.

“The accused said he was going to stab them and kill them.”

Mundie, whose address was given in court papers as Orkney Avenue, Aberdeen, admitted threatening to kill police officers on September 15 last year and was fined £450.

He told the court: “I had taken on drink and would like to apologise.”