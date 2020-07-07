Aberdeen teenager poured fabric softener over woman’s head

A teenager poured fabric softener over a woman’s head and kicked her while she was temporarily blinded.

Jacqueline Robertson, 18, turned on the woman following a row at a party and launched the unusual attack.

The fabric softener left the woman unable to see at the time and she felt Robertson then kick her at a property on Rose Street in Aberdeen on January 23.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court at around 1.30pm Robertson, who was drunk, became angry and “poured a bottle of fabric softener over the woman’s head”.

She said: “A friend was in the living room and saw the woman was covered in fabric softener with the accused nearby looking angry and agitated.”

Robertson’s victim was left with sore eyes and was crying.

The fiscal added: “A short time later the woman, who could not see anything due to the fabric softener in her eyes, became aware of being kicked by the accused.

“The friend re-entered the kitchen and saw the woman crouching on the kitchen floor with the accused standing over her.

“Over the course of the next 30 minutes the friend repeatedly attempted to re-enter the kitchen due to hearing a disturbance but was prevented from doing so by the accused.”

Ms Love said then friend then left and as he did saw the woman “being held face-down on the bed by the accused”.

In a separate incident on May 7 Robertson and three others were “drinking heavily” at a property in Aberdeen when she assaulted another woman.

Ms Love said: “When the woman was speaking with her boyfriend the accused suddenly grabbed her by the hair and a fight broke out which resulted in them being separated.”

Robertson then went on to set fire to an envelope and put it in the property’s letterbox, which was spotted by a neighbour.

The fire left the letterbox “covered in ash”.

Robertson, whose address was given in court papers as Springhill Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to charges of assault to injury, assault, wilful fireraising and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “Alcohol was a common thread going through these offences.

“She had far too much to drink.”

Regarding the second assault incident Mr Burn advised his client said she had been put in a headlock.

He added: “Drugs had also been experimented with.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Robertson, who was not personally present, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, and also imposed a year’s supervision.