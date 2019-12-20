Aberdeen teenager left man with fractured jaw and broken foot after boogie bus brawl outside pub

An Aberdeen teenager left a man with a fractured jaw and broken foot following a boozy “boogie bus” brawl outside a pub.

The man had been on a pub crawl on a party bus and was enjoying a drink at the Station Hotel in Ellon – before a second boogie bus arrived and up to 50 revellers descended on the scene.

Daniel Green, 18, lashed out at the man, who had tried to break up a fight in the car park, knocking him to the ground with a punch.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the victim had arrived at the bar around 10.30pm everyone was in “good spirits”.

She added: “However, shortly after the complainer arrived with his group at the locus, another bus full of 40-50 other people arrived there too. This included the accused.”

With the hotel becoming very busy, the man decided to head back to the bus to wait for his group to move on, but as he left he saw people fighting in the car park.

Ms Chisholm said: “He tried to break up the fight by pushing some of the people away and saying ‘break it up’.

“He was then approached by another male he didn’t know who challenged him to fight.

“The complainer made several attempts to push him away from him because of the challenges he was making and when he did this he was punched to the right side of his face by the accused who had by then become involved.

“This caused him to fall to the ground. While on the ground he was punched again but by a different male.”

Police and an ambulance were called and the man was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a fractured jaw, fractured left cheek and a broken foot which he believed happened during the fall.

Ms Chisholm said: “The accused was arrested and did admit he had hit the complainer, but said he was sticking up for his mates.”

Green, of Lintmill Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury at an earlier hearing over the January 19 attack.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “What we have is a melee of two effectively competing boogie buses whereby drunken revellers end up fighting among themselves.”

He said his client came across the man “embroiled in a physical altercation with a friend of his”.

The solicitor added Green “deeply regrets” the incident and was “disgusted he’s acted in this way”.

He said: “Mr Green was actually trying to calm the situation initially”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.