Aberdeen teenager fined £600 for smashing glass door at Union Street McDonald’s

An Aberdeen teenager who smashed a glass door at McDonald’s has been fined £600 but was told he will get the money back if he is of good behaviour for a year.

Conner MacLeod, 18, ran at the door and struck it with his body in the early hours of the morning after being asked to leave the Union Street eatery.

MacLeod was also verbally abusive to a female employee during the incident.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.25am on May 19.

He said: “Employees of the McDonald’s on Union Street observed a large group of youths including the accused repeatedly entering and leaving the premises and being a general nuisance.”

When a member of staff asked them to leave, MacLeod made an abusive remark towards the woman before being ushered out of the restaurant.

However, he “broke free” and “ran towards the door” before hitting it with his body and causing the glass to break.

MacLeod pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “He’s deeply ashamed to find himself before the court and deeply ashamed with regards to his behaviour.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered MacLeod, of Fowler Avenue, Aberdeen, to pay a fine of £600. However he added: “If you are of good behaviour for one year you’ll get that money back.”