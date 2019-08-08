Aberdeen teenager drove offroad motorbike at police car in ‘intimidating manner’

A teenager has been banned from the road after driving towards a police officer in an “intimidating manner”.

Liam King, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting a string of charges over the incident on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, on July 2.

He pled guilty to driving an offroad motorbike dangerously by, on being instructed to stop by a police officer, revving his engine and driving towards him in an “intimidating manner”, causing him to draw his baton and then losing control of the bike and falling to the ground.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Graeme Murray said King had a “difficult upbringing” and had been buying old motorbikes, doing them up and selling them.

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned King, of Great Northern Road, from driving for three years, gave him 120 hours of unpaid work and a curfew for four months.