Aberdeen teenager denies driving off-road motorbike towards police officer

A teenager has denied driving an off-road motorbike towards a police officer in an “intimidating manner”.

Liam King, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged incident on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, on July 2 last year.

It is alleged that the teenager drove an unregistered off-road motorbike dangerously by, when asked to stop by a police officer, revving his engine and driving towards him in an “aggressive manner”.

It is further alleged this caused the officer to draw his baton and King lost control of the motorbike and fell to the ground.

King, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, denied the charge and will appear again over the matter next month.